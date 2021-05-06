Foreign youths share their stories of 2020 in China

China's economy grew 18.3% year on year in Q1 of 2021. The recovery has begun in the second half of 2020. While facing the raging pandemic, China took the lead in containing the coronavirus and became the only country in the world to achieve positive economic growth last year. Produced by People's Daily Online West USA Inc., the docuseries "Viewing China From Afar: A Story in China" was released online recently, documenting a group of young foreigners' travels in China in 2020.

James wanted to find a place to start his own business, and then he came to Guangzhou Development District. Scott has been in China for nearly ten years. He really likes the lifestyle in Chengdu and the food in Chongqing. Tim has just come to China to study. He has fallen in love with the cultural charm of the ancient capital Xi'an. Shakhrukh wanted to see how the ancient stone carvings engraved on the mountain rocks represented the ancient Chinese aesthetic. Stephan, who also loves classical Chinese culture, wanted to see the micro-expressions of the Terracotta Warriors...

Scott, Tim, James, Shakhrukh, and Stephan are from the United Kingdom, the United States, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Some of them were studying in China, others were looking for development opportunities. While the 2020 pandemic stopped everyone in their tracks, these foreign youths continued their exploration in China, the first country to recover from the pandemic. They were looking for opportunities, visiting cities and exploring culture, and they want to show us the real China through their stories.

