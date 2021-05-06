China's May Day holiday box office revenue reaches 1.6 billion yuan

Xinhua) 10:12, May 06, 2021

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the May Day holiday reached 1.6 billion yuan (about 247.2 million U.S. dollars) as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the country's film regulator said.

Romantic drama "My Love" and spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" are the top earners, pocketing 490 million yuan and 474 million yuan, respectively, according to data by the China Film Administration.

The May Day holiday lasts from May 1 to 5.

