Spy movie "Cliff Walkers" leads China's box office

Xinhua) 15:04, May 05, 2021

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" dominated China's box office on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the May Day holiday, with a daily revenue of 111.32 million yuan (around 17.2 million U.S. dollars).

The film is Chinese director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre. Set in northeastern China during the Japanese invasion, the movie tracks a secret mission undertaken by four Chinese special agents who returned from the former Soviet Union, but found themselves in danger after being sold out by a traitor.

In terms of box office revenue, Zhang's movie was followed by romantic drama "My Love," which pocketed close to 78 million yuan on Tuesday, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Crime thriller "Break Through the Darkness" and action movie "Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong" respectively ranked third and fourth, with daily revenues of over 26 million yuan and 23 million yuan.

