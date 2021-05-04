Chinese youth a critical source of strength in building a modern country

Tuesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the May Fourth Movement in China. As the country embarks on a new quest to fully build a modern socialist country, the strength of youth will play a vital role in achieving this goal.

The May Fourth Movement started with mass student protests on May 4, 1919, opposing the government's response to the Treaty of Versailles that imposed unfair treaties on China and undermined the country's sovereignty in the aftermath of World War I. The movement then triggered a national campaign to overthrow the old society and promote new ideas, including science, democracy and Marxism.

The May Fourth spirit refers to patriotism, progress, democracy and science, with patriotism at the core. In the new era, Chinese youth are expected to carry on the May Fourth spirit and bear their responsibility to strive for national rejuvenation.

Chinese youth are a fresh and important force of the Communist Party of China (CPC). In 2019, the CPC recruited over 2.34 million new members, 80.3 percent of whom were aged 35 or younger, according to the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Nurturing the young generation is the political responsibility of the whole Party. It is important for young Chinese people to follow the instructions and guidance of the Party, and remain dedicated to the country and the people.

As the most dynamic and creative group in society, young people should stand at the forefront of innovation and creation. They should not only care about their family and country but also have concern for humanity.

China is closer than ever to realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but it is also facing both foreseeable and unforeseeable risks and challenges on the road ahead. Chinese youth are a source of indispensable strength for the country in tackling the difficulties ahead.

Only by integrating individual dreams into the national cause can youth make great achievements for the country.

