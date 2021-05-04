Concert marks 20th anniversary of China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation

May 04, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Monday that China and Russia will promote the development of bilateral relations with a broader scope, covering a wider field and at a deeper level.

Sun made the remarks in a video speech during a special concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

Noting that celebrating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty represents a milestone in the development of Sino-Russian relations, Sun said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two sides will continue to carry forward the spirit of the treaty.

The two sides will hold more people-to-people exchange activities, in areas such as education, culture, health, sports and tourism, to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples and mutual learning between the two civilizations, and to advance the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, Sun added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in her video speech that Russia is willing to make joint efforts with China to deepen cultural and people-to-people cooperation and consolidate the social foundation of Russia-China friendship.

Artists from the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing and the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow performed Chinese and Russian classic pieces in the concert held in both online and offline.

