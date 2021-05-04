Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27-year marriage

Xinhua) 10:59, May 04, 2021

Photo provided by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation shows that Bill Gates (R) and Melinda Gates pose for a photo after annotating the 2019 annual letter in Kirkland, Washington, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019. (Xinhua)

Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday announced a joint statement saying they were getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, they met in the late 1980s when Melinda joined Microsoft. They have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they tweeted. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

