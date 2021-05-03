5.1-magnitude quake hits 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tonga -- USGS

Xinhua) 13:51, May 03, 2021

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tonga at 03:54:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.2038 degrees south latitude and 173.1986 degrees west longitude.

