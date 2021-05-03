At least 25 dead as speedboat hit by bulkhead in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 13:44, May 03, 2021

At least 25 people were killed as a speedboat capsized after a head-on collision with a sand-laden bulkhead in Bangladesh's Padma river on Monday morning, according to local media reports.

Several people were still missing after the accident that occurred at around 7 a.m. local time, Bangla daily Prothom Alo quoted Inspector Ashiqur Rahman of Banglabazar Ferry Ghat Traffic Police as reporting.

While 25 bodies had been recovered so far, five others were rescued alive, the inspector added.

