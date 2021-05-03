China reports record May Day railway passenger trips

Xinhua) 09:59, May 03, 2021

Passenger trips on Chinese railways hit a new single-day high Saturday as the May Day holiday kicked off, official data showed.

Nearly 18.83 million passenger trips were made on Saturday, the first day of the five-day holiday, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said.

It marked an increase of 9.2 percent from the 2019 level.

The company is expecting about 14.2 million railway passenger trips on Sunday.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in China. As the holiday lasts from May 1 to 5 this year, many people choose to travel during the holiday.

(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Bianji)