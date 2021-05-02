Chinese aircraft carrier formation carries out routine training in South China Sea

CGTN) 15:16, May 02, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 17, 2019 shows the Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese Shandong aircraft carrier formation recently carried out training in the South China Sea, said Gao Xiucheng, a PLA Navy spokesperson.

Gao said the training was a routine exercise organized according to the annual work plan.

It helps improve the troop's ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. It is also beneficial for peace and stability in this region, said Gao.

