People shot at Wisconsin casino, gunman in custody

Xinhua) 14:39, May 02, 2021

CHICAGO, May 1 (Xinhua) -- An undetermined number of people were shot at a casino in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay in the eastern part of the U.S. state of Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

The gunman has been in custody.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday). Seven people were shot, but Green Bay police have not confirmed the number and have not provided any details, local media reported.

The seriousness of the victims' injuries is unknown yet.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted that the scene at the Oneida Casino is "contained," and there was no longer a threat to the community.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation.

