Haaland agent working on transfer this summer, say reports

BERLIN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Erling Haaland's goals are keeping Borussia Dortmund's dreams of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Aside from the 20-year-old's latest contribution, rumors are growing that his recent goals will be the Norwegian's farewell presents despite a contract until 2024.

Media reports talk of intense activity behind the scene by the striker's agent Mino Raiola to have him transferred this summer, one year in advance of an exit clause valid for 2022 worth 75 million euros.

53 goals and 14 assists in 56 games make him the hottest commodity in European football.

The queue of interested clubs continuously grows as Barcelona, Real, United, City, and Chelsea are mentioned ahead of Dortmund's German Cup semifinal against second tier side Holstein Kiel this Saturday evening.

The latest rumors speak of Raiola threatening to transfer Haaland to the Black and Yellow's national league rival Bayern Munich in 2022.

Reports say Raiola is trying to force Dortmund to allow Haaland's departure for summer 2021 to prevent their best striker from increasing Bayern's dominant position in German league football.

In the Bavarians' history, many of the club's transfers, mostly sensible from a football point of view, at the same time weakens national rivals.

Raiola spoke about having underestimated his client's development and saw the necessity to take the next step joining one of the leading European sides sooner than expected. The Italian denied speculations about Bayern as "fake news." He recommends Haaland to avoid official comments and leave acting to him.

Most reports speak of the Premier League as Haaland's next port of call.

Next to United and City, the Blues in London with their German coach Thomas Tuchel are said to be highly interested and preparing a convincing offer for this summer.

Other than in the weeks before, Haaland is not commenting on his or his club's situation.

The news embargo is said to be a hint regarding bigger plans as the forward doesn't intend to disturb the Dortmund's attempt to secure a Champions League place in the Bundesliga.

The dynamic striker has overcome a performance low and seems back to form and fully focusing on his performances.

Agent Raiola, meanwhile, is said to be in intense talks with Dortmund to create a satisfying solution for his player.

Dortmund officials such as sporting director Michael Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claim to want to keep Haaland "no matter where we end up at the end of the season."

Reports spoke of 150 million euros leading the club to reconsider its position. Borussia's officials lately talked about a loss of 100 million euros caused by games behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dortmund failing to reach the Champions League in the remaining four league games might trigger new efforts to leave. At the same time, grabbing one of the first four spots of the tableau could make Haaland's entourage demand a departure.

Until, then the Norwegian continues his upswing, having scored twice in his last 5 games.

