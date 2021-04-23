U.S. Texas reports 1st hospitalization related to J&J vaccine

HOUSTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. state of Texas reported its first hospitalization case related to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the state's health experts announced Thursday.

An adult female has been hospitalized after receiving the J&J vaccine. She has symptoms similar to the six blood clotting cases across the United States. However, the experts said they did not know for sure that the symptoms were caused by the vaccine.

The state's record showed that about 616,000 shots of J&J vaccine had been administered in Texas, and this is the only hospitalization case.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement, calling for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after rare blood clotting cases emerged in six recipients.

After that, many states including Texas paused the use of J&J vaccine.

