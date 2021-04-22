China's cloud platform in ocean science starts operation

April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A cloud platform for big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in ocean science has begun operation, according to the Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS).

The platform acts as an information pool by integrating updated, wide spatio-temporal coverage range, open and shared oceanographic data.

The platform includes an oceanographic data portal, an interactive analytics platform for large-scale data, an AI development service platform and application products of big data and AI.

Currently, there are 353 sets of ship-based survey data available on the cloud platform, with 59 sets of moored observation data, six sets of remote sensing satellite data, more than 10 sets of reanalysis data products and internationally shared data, and 500 sets of integrated software for ocean and atmospheric sciences.

