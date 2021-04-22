America's double standard renders democracy drivel: media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The United States should stop operating double standard in its geopolitical policies and attempting to seek regime changes in the Middle East, said an opinion piece in a Malaysian media outlet.

"Geopolitics as practiced by superpowers is packed with double standards. And the United States has more than a fair share of them," the article titled "American democracy drivel" in the New Straits Times said on Sunday.

America's double-standard shows up in the Middle East, "otherwise known as a built-for-Israel playground," it wrote.

It urged Washington to desist from seeking regime changes, as the country "has neither the moral nor legal power to elect a regime" and the voting rights belong to the people.

The United States should also realize that not all American values are universal and stop the you-are-with-us-or-against-us Bush balderdash, the article noted.

