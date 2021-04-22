Home>>
Miao long-table banquet brings you on date with delicious Guizhou cuisine and ethnic hospitality
By Liu Ning, Zhang Ruohan, Annemarie Li (People's Daily Online) 16:45, April 22, 2021
The long-table banquet is a traditional way for people from the Miao ethnic group to celebrate certain major festivals and entertain guests.
Fish in Sour Soup is a staple among the dishes served on the long table. The sour soup is made with our homemade fermented rice, tomatoes and our chili sauce, which has also been fermented in a jar after being cooked. This delicious sour soup can only be made after all these processes are followed.
It’s one of the highest forms of ceremony used for weddings, newborn baby celebrations and village gatherings. So join the banquet to savour a variety of Guizhou cuisines and feel the passion of the local people.
