S. African president condemns violent killing of Chad's president

Xinhua) 10:51, April 22, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday condemned the violent killing of Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has received with sadness the disturbing news of the death of His Excellency Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad," said a statement released by The Presidency.

"President Ramaphosa has furthermore expressed the concern of the South African government at developments in the Republic of Chad involving armed groups Chad were worrying," it said.

Ramaphosa has called for an end of violence in the Central African country, saying an immediate cessation of violence is necessary to bring peace and stability to the Republic of Chad as part of ending conflict on the continent.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that has claimed so many lives, including that of President Deby. We call for calm and a cessation of fighting," read the statement.

