Surgeon performs simulated breast cancer surgery on a balloon

People's Daily Online) 10:45, April 22, 2021

A doctor has demonstrated his excellent surgical skills by cutting and then perfectly suturing an orange peel with the help of a surgical robot. During the process, a balloon, on which the operation was carried out, didn’t explode, indicating the success of the simulated surgery.

Xu Yan, the surgeon, is a professor of the department of breast and thyroid surgery at Daping Hospital, Army Medical University in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. Xu was participating in a national skills contest for breast surgery experts, which aimed to promote new treatments for breast cancer.

The simulated surgery showed that surgeons could remove the tumor while preserving the affected breast as much as possible and then fully reconstructing the breast afterwards.

