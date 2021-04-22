UK's Queen thanks public's support on her 95th birthday

A screen shows British Queen Elizabeth II and a quote from her speech on the fight against COVID-19 at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain, April 13, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

LONDON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 95 on Wednesday, gave her birthday message to thank the public for the "support and kindness" to her family and herself after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's birthday, which comes a few days after the late prince's April 17 funeral, was marked in a low-key, private way, as there was no public celebrations when the monarch continues to observe two weeks of mourning until Friday.

Traditional gun salutes to mark the Queen's birthday have been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday in Hyde Park of London, Britain, April 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

In a statement published on the royal family Twitter account, the Queen said she has received and appreciated many messages of good wishes on her 95th birthday.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," the statement said.

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, was held last Saturday in Windsor in line with the country's public health guidelines.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II departs from Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark her 93rd birthday in London, Britain, on June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

