Malta reports three cases of coronavirus variant first found in Brazil

Xinhua) 09:31, April 22, 2021

VALLETTA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Malta has identified three cases of the coronavirus variant first found in Brazil. All three cases were isolated and are currently in quarantine, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media during the opening of a new podiatry center, Fearne did not provide details of the cases, but simply said that the three and all those who might have been in touch with the infected persons were placed in isolation.

The minister said that now that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given its green light to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, it will be used in Malta and added to the vaccines already being administered on the island.

The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Malta over the weekend but had been placed in storage until the EMA review was concluded.

In view of concerns about its possible links to blood clots, Fearne said that health authorities will monitor closely any warnings issued by the EMA and will act accordingly.

The minister also announced that the government would soon announce further relaxation of restrictive measures. On April 26, non-essential business and service providers will be reopening their doors after having been forced to shut at the beginning of March.

Legislation over the use of vaccination certificates will also be published soon, he said.

According to the health authorities, Malta detected 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 30,063. The death toll rose to 411.

