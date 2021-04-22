Climate Pledge announces over 100 signatories

Xinhua) 09:11, April 22, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Amazon and Global Optimism on Wednesday announced that with 52 new signatories, more than 100 companies have signed the Climate Pledge.

Among the new signatories are brands including Alaska Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, HEINEKEN, PepsiCo, Telefonica, and Visa, the company said.

"Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded the Climate Pledge and called on other companies to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Today, more than 100 companies with over 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars in global annual revenues and more than 5 million employees have signed the pledge," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

"We helped to initiate the Climate Pledge to prove a model that accelerates decarbonization with the most ambitious companies," said Christiana Figueres, the founding partner of Global Optimism.

"I commend the leadership of the companies that have joined the Climate Pledge already and look forward to welcoming the next 100," she added.

