Visually impaired girl amazes TV audiences with her rich reserve of ancient Chinese poems

People's Daily Online) 16:07, April 21, 2021

Wu You, a post-millennial girl with visual impairment from Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, recently amazed audiences with her vast memory of ancient Chinese poems and a series of outstanding performances on a TV show.

Photo shows Wu You, a post-millennial girl with visual impairment from Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province on stage for the TV show Chinese Poetry Competition. (Photo credit to Chengdu Special Education School)

Wu's splendid performances on the stage of a TV show entitled Chinese Poetry Competition has not only earned her recognition from former Winter Olympic champion, Yang Yang, but has also made her name become well-known among country-wide audiences passionate about classical Chinese poetry.

The girl's interest in ancient poetry dates back to her childhood when she was a relatively introverted student who preferred to spend her leisure time while staying at home. At one point, the little girl had become completely enamored with the catchy tunes of children's songs and ancient poems played off of compact music discs her parents purchased to help divert her occasional boredom.

Photo shows Wu You (L) and her teacher Xie Xiaoli (C) reading a book. (Photo credit to Chengdu Special Education School)

"I was impressed by Wu's gift for languages," Xie Xiaoli, Wu's teacher at the Chengdu Special Education School said, recalling that when Wu served as the host of the school flag-raising ceremony during her kindergarten at the age of 4, she was already able to completely recite all the lines by herself and belted out the whole set of lines without suffering any stage fright.

Wu became even more enthusiastic about Chinese poetry following her enrollment in primary school, having not only been intrigued with the elaborate coupled lines found in Chinese poems, but also the positive life attitudes expressed in the words, including a sense of courage and bravery.

Photo shows Xie Xiaoli spending time with her students. (Photo credit to Chengdu Special Education School)

From April 1 to 15, 2021, Wu sat for three college entrance examinations for candidates with disabilities organized separately by three universities respectively located in Beijing, Changchun of northeast China's Jilin province and Yantai of east China's Shandong province.

According to Wu, her most favored school is a medical university in Yantai, as it not only boasts a major in acupuncture and massage, which could help fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor, but also allows students to minor in psychology and special education, which would provide her with an option to become a teacher at her alma mater.

"No matter what happens, I want to live my life to the fullest," said the girl, who has put her past achievements behind her and is filled with anticipation about her upcoming university life.

