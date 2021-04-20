65-year-old Chinese woman smashes Rubik's Cube world record

Zhao Wenying, a 65-year-old woman from Lishui city, in east China’s Zhejiang province, recently became the world's oldest person to pass the B-class professional Rubik's Cube test. She also holds the world record for an individual over the age of 60 solving the Rubik's Cube blindfolded, having completed the task in 3 minutes and 33 seconds, the fastest time in the world.

The B-class pass rate for the Rubik's Cube is only 3 percent and just over 900 players in China have passed the test. During a test, the candidates are required to solve seven varieties of Rubik's Cubes, and they have only one chance per cube to start over when solving the puzzle.

After she failed to solve a 3x3 Rubik's Cube, Zhao decided to crack the 4x4 Rubik's Cube, which she is better at. Eventually, she passed that round of the test.

Solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded requires a player to instantaneously observe and memorize the original form of the cube and then solve it completely in the blind.

Zhao began to learn the Rubik's Cube after her retirement in 2014, having been introduced to the puzzle by her granddaughter. Gradually, she became fascinated by the popular toy. "When I first learned to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded, I was curious about how other people did it. I just thought if they could do it, I could do it, too," Zhao said.

Aiming to perfect her skills, Zhao became an apprentice of a Rubik's Cube master who taught curious students at a location far away from her home. The sexagenarian had to transfer three times using public transit in order to attend a single class. During the course of her learning, she used up four notebooks in all.

Now Zhao also teaches other seniors, including other elderly women, how to solve the Rubik's Cube. "The cube makes me feel more confident. I believe that I will break more world records as long as I keep trying," Zhao asserted expectantly.

