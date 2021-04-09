Article exposes humanitarian disasters caused by U.S. aggressive wars

Xinhua) 10:52, April 09, 2021

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows relics of the Scientific Research Center in the Barzeh neigborhood of northeast of Damascus, after United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of joint airstrikes on Syrian military facilities. (Monsef Memari/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Friday published an article, exposing severe humanitarian disasters caused by U.S. aggressive wars against foreign countries since the end of World War II.

The United States has waged foreign wars under the banner of "humanitarian intervention," causing a massive loss of military lives, serious civilian casualties as well as property damage, said the article titled "Severe Humanitarian Disasters Caused by U.S. Aggressive Wars against Foreign Countries."

