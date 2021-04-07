UNICEF chief calls on simplifying rules to produce more COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 09:13, April 07, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) proposed on Tuesday that intellectual property rights (IPR) be simplified to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.

"Some countries have contracted enough doses to vaccinate their populations several times, while other countries have yet to receive even their first dose," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director. "This threatens us all. The virus and its mutations will win."

At the current rate, there is not enough vaccine supply to meet demand and the supply available is concentrated in the hands of too few, she said in a statement.

While Fore proposes IPR be simplified through voluntary and proactive licensing by the IPR holders, she said it is not enough on its own to increase production.

The IPR holders would need to provide technology partnerships to accompany IP licenses, proactively share know-how and sub-contract to manufacturers without undue geographic or volume restrictions, the executive director said.

Drug manufacturers could use proactive partnership and cooperation, increasing the scale and geographic diversity of manufacturing capacity, she said.

"We need to end vaccine nationalism," said Fore. "Governments should remove direct and indirect export- and import-control measures that block, restrict or slow down exports of COVID-19 vaccines, ingredients and supplies."

"Defeating COVID-19 in each of our home countries also means defeating it around the world by ensuring a steady flow of vaccines and supplies to all," Fore said.

The UNICEF chief also said governments having contracted to receive more doses than they need to vaccinate their entire adult populations this year should release the surplus for 2021 to COVAX to allocate equitably among other countries.

The COVAX program results from a collaboration launched by the World Health Organization and some international partners. It brings together governments, global health organizations, manufacturers, scientists, the private sector, civil society and philanthropy, to provide innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

"In addition, countries with a sufficient, current supply of manufactured doses should consider donating at least 5 percent of their available manufactured doses right away, and commit to making further contributions on a continued, rolling basis throughout the year, scaling up their contributions in line with rising supply," she said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear to us all that no one is safe until everyone is safe," Fore said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)