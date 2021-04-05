Home>>
Scenery of Heishan Gorge area in Zhongwei City, Ningxia
(Xinhua) 16:10, April 05, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2021 shows the scenery of mountains in the Heishan Gorge area in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Heishan Gorge is located in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, with a total length of over 70 kilometers. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.