Scenery of Heishan Gorge area in Zhongwei City, Ningxia

April 05, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2021 shows the scenery of mountains in the Heishan Gorge area in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Heishan Gorge is located in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, with a total length of over 70 kilometers. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

