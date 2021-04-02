Bangladeshi experts call for closer relations with China

DHAKA, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh is ready to strengthen relations with China and enhance bilateral coordination on issues of common concern, Bangladeshi experts said at a virtual meeting held here.

At the online seminar on Wednesday with the theme of Impression of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Bangladeshi founding father) about the Newly-Born People's Republic of China, Bangladeshi prime minister's foreign affairs adviser Gowher Rizvi said China plays a noticeable role in the development of Bangladesh.

It is "the symbol of our friendship," said Rizvi.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice in the 1950s and wrote a book titled "Amar Dekha Naya Chin" (The New China as I Saw).

Through his visits, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman acquired knowledge about China's governance systems, and introduced them here, said Rizvi.

"Bangladesh-China relations are quite important in many ways," said the adviser, adding that Dhaka has been keen to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and other development programs of China.

China has made remarkable achievements since the founding of the People's Republic of China, said Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers' Party of Bangladesh, an ally of the country's ruling party, at the meeting.

Bangladesh can achieve its development goals by further strengthening its relationship with China, he stressed, saying the country should join more Chinese development initiatives.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said the seed of China-Bangladesh friendship had been planted by older-generation leaders of the two countries.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Bangladesh, the ambassador said.

"Bangladesh and China have carried forward the traditional friendship, continuously deepened their political mutual trust, and promoted economic and trade cooperation," he said.

