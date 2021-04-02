U.S. should mind its own serious human rights issues: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:30, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to take a good look at its own serious internal human rights issues.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query about the U.S. annual report on human rights which said that the mainland has tried to influence Taiwan media outlets "through pressure on the business interests."

Ma said that the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had refuted the report, pointing out that the accusation was maliciously concocted without any regard for the truth.

For self-interest, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has long been manipulating media outlets, keeping bots, cracking down on dissidents, suppressing opinions and fooling people with fabricated lies, Ma said.

However, the United States, for the purpose of manipulating the DPP authority, has turned a blind eye to the widespread suspicion and strong condemnation of the DPP's vile acts from all walks of life of the Taiwan society, he added.

Moreover, the U.S. side has distorted facts and smeared China, which laid bare its clumsy tactics and vicious attempts, as well as the dirty political deal behind its collusion with Taiwan, Ma said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)