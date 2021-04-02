Chinese vice premier stresses efforts in rural construction

April 02, 2021

CHENGDU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for efforts to build a more beautiful and liveable countryside. Rural construction has been listed as one of the priorities in the country's socialist modernization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to Luzhou in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday.

While inspecting rural infrastructure in Luxian County, Hu emphasized efforts to optimize spaces that serve production, living and ecology. Efforts must also continue to improve living environments of the rural population.

Countryside planning, urban-rural integrated development, and sewage treatment and garbage disposal in rural households should also improve, Hu added.

