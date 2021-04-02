Iran reports 11,750 new COVID-19 cases, 1,897,314 in total

April 02, 2021

TEHRAN, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Iran reported 11,750 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising its nationwide caseload to 1,897,314.

The pandemic has so far claimed 62,759 lives in Iran, up by 94 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 1,371 were hospitalized, Lari added.

A total of 1,626,144 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,989 remain in intensive care units, she noted.

According to the spokeswoman, 12,893,137 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran by Thursday.

Currently, 32 Iranian cities are on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 85 others are on orange alert for medium risk, the spokeswoman said.

The Iranian health authorities on Thursday warned against any mass gatherings outdoors on Iran's Nature Day, which falls on this Friday.

Entrance to parks and recreational areas of the capital Tehran will be closed on Nature Day, the city's deputy police commander Abolfazl Mousavipour said Thursday, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

