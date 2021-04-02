Chinese vice premier stresses improving national air traffic management

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the central air traffic management committee, inspects Operation Management Center of Air Traffic Management Bureau under the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2021. Han inspects several agencies under the CAAC on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to accelerate the improvement of China's air traffic management.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the central air traffic management committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to several agencies under the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Wednesday.

Air traffic management is an important component of the national comprehensive transport system and a key foundation of the aviation industry, Han said.

He called for a scientific approach in formulating air traffic-related special plans for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period and strengthening capacity building to ensure safe and smooth operation of air traffic.

Efforts should also go into strengthening the weak links in air traffic management, increasing financial support, and upgrading relevant equipment to enhance support for China's air traffic management system in a holistic way, Han said.

