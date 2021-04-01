Senior Chinese diplomat meets Cambodian, Lao, Kuwaiti ambassadors

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Cambodian ambassador to China Khek Caimealy Sysoda in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with Cambodian ambassador to China Khek Caimealy Sysoda, Lao ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh, and Kuwaiti ambassador to China Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat respectively on Wednesday, calling for efforts to enhance bilateral relations with these Asian countries.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said China is ready to work with the three countries to promote cooperation. It includes fighting the pandemic, jointly building the Belt and Road with high quality, enhancing multilateral coordination, and jointly safeguarding international justice, as well as regional peace and stability.

China's top legislature on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Yang stressed that this is a move to improve Hong Kong's electoral system, aiming to implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong." It also aims to ensure long-term stability in Hong Kong and the steady implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy.

"This move complies with the common interests of China as well as of the international community," Yang said.

China is determined to safeguard Hong Kong's stability, national sovereignty, security and development interests, said Yang, adding that China would continue to protect other countries' lawful rights in Hong Kong and welcomes the international community to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Hong Kong across the board.

The ambassadors from the three countries expressed gratitude for China's support in fighting the pandemic. They said they would continue to promote friendly relations and cooperation between their countries and China.

They said Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and their countries would continue to firmly adhere to the "one country, two systems" policy. They would also support China's legitimate position on Hong Kong issues and believe that Hong Kong would achieve prosperity and stability in the long run.

