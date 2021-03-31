Octogenarian gives free haircuts to residents for more than six decades

Wang Jianguo, 87, gives a free haircut to 71-year-old Wang Shuyou, his 33,870th client, a community resident in Shunhe district, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Wang Jianguo, an 87-year-old man from Shunhe district, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan province, has given free haircuts to his colleagues, friends, and residents of his community, as well as a number of elderly individuals in the city all the way back since 1959.

Back then, Wang worked for the city's grain bureau. At that time, he had to queue up to have his hair cut. 'It's time-consuming, so I learned to cut my hair by myself,” Wang told People's Daily Online, adding that gradually more and more of his colleagues asked him to cut their hair for them upon taking notice of his skills.

In 1994, Wang retired at the age of 60 and continued giving haircuts to residents in his community.

When Wang took a walk on a winter day, he saw a young man riding a tricycle to carry a frail and unshaven older man with scruffy grey hair. Wang caught up with the young man and told him that he would like to do the honor of giving the elderly man an impromptu haircut.

After writing down their family address, Wang ran back home, loaded a 5-kg wooden box of barber's tools on his tricycle, and rode off to the old man's home.

"Those elderly who have limited mobility need these services,"said Wang, explaining that the experience made him decide to give free haircuts to any elderly person with mobility difficulties.

Since then, Wang has frequently provided free haircut services for the elderly at nursing homes, residential compounds, and rehabilitation centers at hospitals in the old quarters of Kaifeng.

Wang always carries around a notebook and records information about his clients, including the date he offered his services and the number and addresses of clients. He has kept over 20 notebooks over the past 62 years. On Jan. 27, 2019, Wang gave free haircuts to 23 people, which means that he had to stand for around seven hours on that day in order to duly perform his deed.

Over the course of the past decades, the octogenarian has worn out six hair clippers and a dozen electric razers, having also replaced seven bikes during that time.

Although the knuckles of his right hand have become deformed after decades of wielding hair clippers, he still insists on offering barber services. What's more, he also suffers from synovitis due to his prolonged habit of standing.

"I became a member of the Communist Party of China in 1954. As a Party member, I should do something for the people,” Wang said, noting that he will continue to give free haircuts for the elderly until he becomes too old to do it.

