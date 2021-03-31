COVID-19 introduction through intermediate host "likely to very likely": WHO

Xinhua) 14:57, March 31, 2021

GENEVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that COVID-19 introduction through an intermediary host was considered to be "likely to very likely."

The WHO made the remarks in a report released on Tuesday following a joint research with China on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins.

