Home>>
COVID-19 introduction through intermediate host "likely to very likely": WHO
(Xinhua) 14:57, March 31, 2021
GENEVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that COVID-19 introduction through an intermediary host was considered to be "likely to very likely."
The WHO made the remarks in a report released on Tuesday following a joint research with China on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China providing vaccine aid to 80 countries, 3 int'l organizations: FM spokesperson
- Russian daily COVID-19 infections drop most in half year
- Philippines logs 9,296 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 12,095,855
- Commentary: Make COVID-19 origin-tracing about science, not politics
- Indonesia reports 4,682 new COVID-19 cases, 173 new deaths
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.