WHO highlights importance to investigate early COVID-19 cases in different countries

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2020 shows an exterior view of the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Liu Qu)

GENEVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the importance to investigate early COVID-19 cases in different countries in a report released on Tuesday.

Experts from the WHO and China "reviewed data from published studies from different countries suggesting early circulation" of COVID-19, the report said.

The findings showed that "some of the suspected positive samples were detected even earlier than the first case in Wuhan, suggesting the possibility of missed circulation in other countries," the report said, adding that "Nonetheless, it is important to investigate these potential early events."

