Hong Kong's retail sales up mildly from January to February
HONG KONG, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's retail sales went up mildly by 2.7 percent from a year ago in the January-February period, official data showed Tuesday.
Official data also showed that retail sales in February surged 30 percent compared with the same month in 2020.
Sales of products from electrical goods to jewelry and wearing apparel registered year-on-year growth in the first two months of 2021, according to a statement of the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.
But sales of goods including food, alcoholic drinks, tobacco, medicines and cosmetics still witnessed decreases.
A government spokesman said the retail trade will continue to face a difficult business environment in the near term as inbound tourism remains frozen.
"It is thus pivotal to put the epidemic under control at the soonest possible, so as to create a favorable environment for the revival of cross-boundary tourism activities," he said.
The spokesman said the retail sales jump in February reflected the distortion caused by the Lunar New Year and a low base due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China amends Basic Law annexes to improve Hong Kong's electoral system
- China's top legislature adopts amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
- Hong Kong embraces more opportunities from national five-year plan, say HKSAR chief executive, experts
- U.S. had better quit political threatening
- Decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system marks new chapter for the development of Hong Kong
- China's retail sales up 8 pct in first 11 months
- China's retail sales up 8.3 pct in Q1
- 80 percent of China's government and retail services to go digital in 5 years: report
- China’s new retail market expected to hit 1.8 trillion yuan in 2022
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.