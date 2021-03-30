Chinese people's passion for travel runs high for Tomb-sweeping Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 11:02, March 30, 2021

Chinese people's enthusiasm for travel has seen a massive boost, and bookings for homestay hotels for the upcoming Tomb-sweeping Day holiday have soared, as the COVID-19 epidemic has been effectively contained, an industry report said on March 25.

A visitor takes pictures at a cole flower field in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, March 28, 2021. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

From March 15 to March 24, homestay hotel bookings for the three-day holiday, which falls on April 3 this year, jumped by more than 35 times compared with the same period last year, according to the report issued by Tujia.com, a reservation platform for homestays.

The report showed that the average transaction value for homestay hotels during the holiday was 941 yuan ($143.8), a massive increase of 240 percent from a year earlier.

The number of bookings for rural homestay hotels accounted for over 60 percent of the total, said the report, noting that more than 72 percent of the platform's users chose rooms with well-equipped facilities, including air conditioners, washing machines, and tableware.

The report also revealed the 10 most popular destination cities for the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday on Tujia.com, which include Chengdu, Beijing, Chongqing, and Shanghai, and found that travelers prefer to make family trips during the holiday.

China currently has no medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 and allows free and well-organized movement for people in low-risk areas as long as they have a green health code.

