Languages

Monday, March 29, 2021

Home>>

Huge cargo vessel refloated in Suez Canal: maritime services provider

(Xinhua) 12:41, March 29, 2021

CAIRO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ever Given cargo vessel that was stuck in the Suez Canal has now been refloated, maritime services provider Inchcape said Monday on Twitter.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories