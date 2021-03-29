Home>>
Huge cargo vessel refloated in Suez Canal: maritime services provider
(Xinhua) 12:41, March 29, 2021
CAIRO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ever Given cargo vessel that was stuck in the Suez Canal has now been refloated, maritime services provider Inchcape said Monday on Twitter.
