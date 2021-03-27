Living in China – South Africans' experience

There's no place like home. No matter where you might go, be it on holiday or for work, home will always be home. But sometimes, you may find solace in a foreign place.

Kwena Sitebe, a teacher, and Thembekile Mphuti, a grade 12 student, speak to the People's Daily Online SA about their experiences while living in Beijing, the capital of China.

Big city, small town

18-year-old Thembi, who originally comes from Vanderbijlpark, Johannesburg, moved to Beijing to join her mother three years ago. She is currently doing her 12th grade and looks forward to furthering her studies in China.

Thembekile Mphuti (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Besides the change in eating habits she acquired during the lockdown, Thembi has a great affinity for her guitar and spent most of her time practicing on it when she first got to China. It took her a while to readjust to the culture as well as the major differences in the school's curriculum. With the help of her mother, who is currently teaching in Beijing, Thembi has adjusted well to living in China. Many of her fellow students have migrated online due to the pandemic last year. Life away from her peers and friends was not exactly exciting, so she had to adapt to being on her own, including with the help of her guitar. Life in Beijing has since steadily returned to normal: "I will now go out and explore the city again, taking long walks in the city and eating at different restaurants," exclaimed Thembi.

Kwena, on the other hand, had a different experience when she first landed in China. Speaking English as a first language is an asset for her, and a growing number of South Africans are taking advantage of this innate skill to secure good jobs in China, particularly teaching jobs. There is a large community of South African expats currently living abroad who have jumped at this opportunity.

27-year-old Kwena was working at a local South African bank when she stumbled across an advertisement seeking teachers in China. She seized the opportunity, even though teaching in small towns was not so much fun. "Most Chinese in smaller towns have never seen or interacted with people from Africa before," she said.

Now that she's moved to a major city, Beijing, and has her fellow South Africans as friends, life for her in China has become more fun, with all kinds of activities to partake in, including the nightlife that has returned to normal since the easing of regulations and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China as a great stepping stone for other opportunities

Both ladies speak of the amazing opportunities that are available to them abroad and both mentioned that they don't have any plans on going back to South Africa anytime soon. The rich culture as well as the wide range of food options are among their favourite reasons for continuing to live in China.

When asked about any advice they would give to their fellow Africans who would love to move to China, Kwena says more than anything one must have patience and strength. "You will face adversity but it is worth it at the end of the day," she said.

China might not be on the cards for them as a permanent place of residence, but having gained a taste of experience living abroad, you could say that the world in now their oyster.

