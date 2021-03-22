CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on CPC centenary celebrations
Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold a press conference on Tuesday to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, according to the State Council Information Office.
The press conference, scheduled at 10 a.m., will be the first such event held by the CPC Central Committee this year.
Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, as well as officials from the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission will brief the public on the activities and take questions from journalists.
Photos
Related Stories
- 19th CPC Central Committee holds 5th plenary session in Beijing
- Liu Yunshan attends spring semester graduation ceremony of Party School
- China strives to better handle petitions
- CPC Central Committee adopts candidates for state leadership positions
- More grassroots seats at Party congress
- CPC Central Committee Publicity Department opens to foreign diplomats
- Former governor joins water diversion project
- CPC delegation leaves for visits to U.S.,Canada
- Party vows to advance economy, system
- CPC Central Committee to hold 5th plenum Oct. 15-18
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.