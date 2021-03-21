Chinese sprinter Su sets season men's 100m world leading mark of 10.05s

Xinhua) 09:44, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top sprinter Su Bingtian renewed the men's 100m world leading time of the season to 10.05 seconds on Saturday at a competition organized by Chinese Athletics Association in southern China's city Shenzhen.

The men's 100m Asian record holder won easily in the final in 10.05s, 0.14s faster than his contender Xie Zhenye.

Later, Su and Xie joined hands and ruled in men's 4x100m relay, finishing first in 38.29s with teammates Wu Zhiqiang and Wang Zhihong.

The women's competition saw Liang Xiaojing's dominance. She set the winning mark of 11.45s in 100m and 7.22s in 60m.

Huang Yonglian dashed to 6.63s in the men's 60m, while Tang Xingqiang and Li Yuting won the men's and women's 200m respectively.