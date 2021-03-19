Video: We Are China

Paper-rolling can create a beautiful world

People's Daily Online) 13:31, March 19, 2021

Paper-rolling is a simple yet practical everyday artform

which is completed through a combination of rolling, pinching and collaging.

It is often used in cards, packaging decorations, decorative paintings, etc.

Paper-rolling has the ability to use colors for expression just like painting

and it can also create visual effects in space like sculptures.

Rolling-paper is comparatively easy to make,

and so as long as you master the key points of patience and creativity,

will you then be able to create magnificent works of art.