Paper-rolling can create a beautiful world
(People's Daily Online) 13:31, March 19, 2021
Paper-rolling is a simple yet practical everyday artform
which is completed through a combination of rolling, pinching and collaging.
It is often used in cards, packaging decorations, decorative paintings, etc.
Paper-rolling has the ability to use colors for expression just like painting
and it can also create visual effects in space like sculptures.
Rolling-paper is comparatively easy to make,
and so as long as you master the key points of patience and creativity,
will you then be able to create magnificent works of art.
