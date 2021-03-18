Commentary: U.S.-Japan cooperation should facilitate regional stability

Xinhua) 17:13, March 18, 2021

TOKYO, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States and Japan's collusion to interfere in China's internal affairs and malign China after their top diplomats and defense chiefs' "2+2" meeting in Tokyo reflected a typical hypocrisy and arrogance of the alliance.

The ministers -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu and Minister of Defense Kishi Nobuo -- accused China of "aggressive and coercive behavior," and "expressed serious concerns about recent disruptive developments in the region, such as the China Coast Guard Law," according to a joint statement of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee on Tuesday.

To start with, China's coast guard law is only a piece of domestic legislation and does not target any specific country, which is also totally in line with international law and practice.

China loves peace. Settling maritime disputes through friendly consultation and without the use or threat of force has been the consistent position of the Chinese government.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, China has been holding dear peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and upholding its fundamental foreign policy goal of preserving world peace and promoting common development.

The United States, however, as the world's most powerful nation, has long been the top threat to world peace and security.

In the nearly 250-year history of the United States, there were only 16 years that the country was not at war, not to mention its hundreds of military bases around the world, and the endless chaos and bloodshed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria that were related to U.S. involvement.

Clinging to the Cold War mentality, the United States takes advantage of its cooperation with Japan, trying to meddle in the Asia-Pacific's regional affairs and engage in creating an anti-China "encirclement."

Such an evil intention would risk stoking regional turmoil and goes completely against the trend of the times.

What's more, Japan's behavior exposed its selfishness to contain China's rise and revival. To this end, Japan was willing to serve as a strategic vassal of the United States and invite the wolf into the house, at the cost of undermining China-Japan relations and betraying the overall interests of the region.

The tricks of muddying the waters can neither change nor bend the truth, and the despicable behavior of smearing China cannot win the heart of the international community. Instead, the United States and Japan should render their cooperation more conducive to peace and stability in the wider Asia-Pacific region.