Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies aged 61

Xinhua) 08:30, March 18, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died of heart disease at the age of 61, the country's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Wednesday.

"With great sadness, I announce the death of our brave leader President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who died today at around 6 p.m.," said Hassan in an announcement televised by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.

Hassan said President Magufuli was admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute earlier where he was treated for chronic atrial fibrillation, a heart condition he has suffered for more than 10 years.

According to Tanzania's Constitution, Vice President Hassan shall be sworn in and become the president for the unexpired period of the term of five years.

John Magufuli was re-elected the president of Tanzania in October 2020.