Mongolian officials receive first injections of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
(Xinhua) 15:51, March 10, 2021
ULAN BATOR, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan and Mayor of Ulan Bator Dolgorsuren Sumiyabazar on Wednesday received their first shots of a COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.
Mongolia launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country on Feb. 23, and more than 30,400 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the country's Health Ministry.
The country plans to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people using four types of COVID-19 vaccines, and 20 percent will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, said the ministry.
