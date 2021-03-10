Chinese Embassy to UK: Sanctions threat over Hong Kong 'futile'

CGTN) 14:28, March 10, 2021

Yang Xiaoguang, minister at China's embassy in the United Kingdom. /Chinese Embassy to UK

China firmly opposes any sanctions and so-called "concerns" by some countries over the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) that are "groundless and unreasonable," said an official of the Chinese Embassy to UK on Tuesday.

Charge d'Affaires Minister Yang Xiaoguang made the remarks during an online press briefing on the draft decision of the National People's Congress on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

"China does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, neither can we allow other countries to intervene in our own affairs," Yang said. "This kind of concern in whatever forms is basically a kind of intervention in China's internal affairs. We will never accept that."

He further warned if they take wrong measures based on wrong information and judgment, they will not be accepted, and it will be futile.

Yang continued that other countries should respect China's position on Hong Kong and other issues and understand China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China is a peace-loving nation. We always follow an independent foreign policy of peace. China is no threat to any other country. We wish to develop relations with any other country on the basis of mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation," he said.

Yang also responded to various questions on improving Hong Kong's electoral system.

Underscoring the imperative and urgency of improving the electoral system in the SAR, Yang said the existing electoral system and mechanisms have "obvious loopholes and deficiencies, which were exploited by anti-China, destabilizing forces to seize the power of the governance of the HKSAR".

As for the way to improve the electoral system, Yang said that proper mechanisms and institutions will be adopted to fully reflect and implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," to keep the power of governance firmly in the hands of the people who love China and Hong Kong, and ensure Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity.