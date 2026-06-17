Gen-Z entrepreneur reinvents wheat farming in rural hometown

(Xinhua) 08:49, June 17, 2026

Han Xuerun inspects harvested wheat in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026.

In early 2024, Han Xuerun quit a high-paying job in the city and returned to his hometown in Boxing County to start a wheat farming business.

Despite all the challenges, the Gen-Z entrepreneur raised fund on his own. His land operation scale expanded from an initial 320 mu (about 21.33 hectares) to over 700 mu (about 46.67 hectares), making him the youngest large-scale grain grower in the area.

Instead of traditional practices, Han introduced the technology-driven and large-scale planting methods. These include using large agricultural machinery and plant protection drones, as well as setting up family farms which implement unified procurement of agricultural supplies. He streamlined the workforce needed to manage and maintain the 700-mu of farmlands to just three people. As a result, production costs were significantly lowered, yielding an annual net profit of over 200,000 yuan (about 29,600 U.S. dollars).

Han's modern approach to agriculture has not only helped safeguard the farmlands, but also inspired more young people to head back to the countryside and unleash their potential for rural revitalization. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun (R) and his wife Lyu Hongwei prepare to spray herbicide in a wheat field after a round of harvest in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows Han Xuerun operating a plant protection drone to spray herbicide in a wheat field after a round of harvest in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun puts harvested wheat into a grain moisture measuring device in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun pours corn seeds into a seeder in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun inspects harvested wheat in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun (L) and a machine operator discuss wheat harvesting in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun (1st L) and co-workers prepare to install new drip irrigation facility in a wheat field in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun works in a wheat field in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun (1st L) instructs villagers to use a plant protection drone in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun operates a plant protection drone to spray herbicide in a wheat field after a round of harvest in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun drives an agricultural machine to flip harvested wheat for sun-drying in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun measures the water content of harvested wheat with a grain moisture measuring device in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun promotes his wheat crops by live streaming the wheat harvesting process in Dianzi Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows Han Xuerun driving a seeder to carry out a corn sowing and fertilizing task in a wheat field after a round of harvest in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Han Xuerun inspects harvested wheat in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows Han Xuerun driving a seeder to carry out a corn sowing and fertilizing task in a wheat field after a round of harvest in Hubin Town of Boxing County, Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)