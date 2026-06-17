Eastern corridor of China-Europe freight train network witnesses over 40,000 trips

(Xinhua) 08:44, June 17, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the transshipment yard of Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network has witnessed more than 40,000 train trips on its railway lines by June 2026, with more than 3.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods delivered.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service links over 60 Chinese cities with 14 European countries, transporting goods including mechanical and electrical products, grocery products, and agricultural produces. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains at the Suifenhe Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network has witnessed more than 40,000 train trips on its railway lines by June 2026, with more than 3.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods delivered.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service links over 60 Chinese cities with 14 European countries, transporting goods including mechanical and electrical products, grocery products, and agricultural produces. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains preparing to depart from the Manzhouli Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network has witnessed more than 40,000 train trips on its railway lines by June 2026, with more than 3.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods delivered.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service links over 60 Chinese cities with 14 European countries, transporting goods including mechanical and electrical products, grocery products, and agricultural produces. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)