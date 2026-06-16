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Chinese vice premier to attend high-level meeting on Ebola disease outbreak
(Xinhua) 15:38, June 16, 2026
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will attend the High-Level Meeting of African Heads of State and Government and Partners on the Ebola Disease Outbreak on June 16 via video link, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is invited by the African Union.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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