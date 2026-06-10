Home>>
China's CPI up 1.2 pct in May
(Xinhua) 13:03, June 10, 2026
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.2 percent year on year in May, official data showed Wednesday.
The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 1.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
On a month-on-month basis, CPI edged down 0.1 percent in May, the data revealed.
Wednesday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 3.9 percent year on year in May.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's consumer inflation continues mild recovery in April as domestic demand improves
- China's CPI rises, PPI returns to growth after 41-month decline
- China's CPI up 1 pct in March
- China's CPI continues expansion, PPI decline narrows via holiday, policy effects
- China reports continued improvement in factory-gate prices in February
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.